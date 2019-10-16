Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the special screening of film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" in Mumbai, on Jan 20, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is thrilled to make a film on Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.

Sharing a black and white photo of her and Sudha, Tiwari captioned the image: “Two opposite personalities. I don’t have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa — that’s what I call her now. Been working for almost 21 years now. Started off with designing events and logos while studying in art school. I needed the money to feed my art supplies and education. Then joined as an art trainee at Leo Burnett. Spent 16 years in advertising and marketing with the most amazing people who are my dearest friends too.”

“Left advertising in 2015 to an unknown world of Bollywood only for the passion of telling stories. #NilBatteySannata #Ammakanakku #BareillykiBarfi happened. #Panga is an important story that needs to be told.

“I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film. This is life,” she added.

Her husband and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari will also be a part of the film.