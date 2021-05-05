Ajay Sharma, who edited Bollywood films such as ‘Jagga Jasoos’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Karwaan’, and the hit web series ‘Bandish Bandits’, died on May 4 due to complications arising from COVID-19 in Delhi.
He was working on Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’, before his death.
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar confirmed his death on Twitter with a condolence tweet.
“Devasted is an understatement ߒ?We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense,” wrote Pilgaonkar.
His colleague and film editor TS Suresh also expressed his shock at Sharma’s demise.
“Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time,” wrote TS Suresh on Twitter.
Sharma was also the assistant editor to films such as ‘Barfi’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘The Dirty Picture’.
India has been struck by a savage second wave of COVID-19 and Bollywood has lost several talents including musician Shravan Rathod and actor Satish Kaul to the virus.