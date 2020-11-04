Sharing a throwback picture from the shoot of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain,’ filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to actress Tabu.
Khan complemented the post with a sweet birthday note for Tabu where she remembered how her friendship with the actress has remained the same over the years.
“Hum Saath Saath Hain! The first time I met her in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood,” she wrote in the caption.
“n its bn exactly like that 25yrs later.. Happy birthday my tabdi.. @tabutiful i lov u n I always let u go coz I know ul always cm back #syaaaliiiii [sic],” she added.
Tabu’s most recently project is the Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’, out now.