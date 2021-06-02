Bollywood director Hansal Mehta revealed that his aged father died on June 2 leaving an indelible void in his life. He described his father as one of the gentlest souls in the world.
“I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero,” wrote Mehta on Instagram, along with an image of the father-son duo.
As soon as he broke the news of his father’s death, his colleagues including Ekta Kapoor and actress Aahana Kumra expressed their deepest condolences.
Earlier this year, Mehta had revealed that six members of his family were battling COVID-19. But it’s unclear if Mehta’s father died of the virus or not.
“6 people in my home including me were Covid positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery,” Mehta wrote at that time.
On the work front, Mehta’s last film was the Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Chhalaang’, which released on Amazon Prime Video to mixed reviews.