Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, whose credits include ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, underwent a heart surgery after he complained of chest pains earlier this week, according to a report in Mid Day.
He’s currently recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai, but the director — who is an avid social media user — hasn’t tweeted or informed his fan base about this development.
According to Mid Day, the director felt sharp shooting pains and went to a hospital in Mumbai to get it checked. He was wheeled in for an angioplasty — a surgical procedure to open the blood vessels that supply blood to your heart muscle. A few blockages were reportedly found in his heart.
Kashyap was working with Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati for ‘Doobara’, but its filming has been stalled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in India.