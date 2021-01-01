Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s fans have been left worried after her Instagram and Twitter were wiped of all posts on the night of December 31.
The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress with 52.5 million followers on the photo sharing app now has no posts on her grid. She has 27.7 million followers on Twitter.
Many wondered if she was another victim of online hackers, after celebrities such as Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey had their social media accounts broken into. However, she has not made any statement about the issue.
The 34-year-old star is currently on holiday with actor husband Ranveer Singh in Rajasthan. Her upcoming movie projects include sports biopic ‘83’, which will be her fourth film alongside her husband, and an as-yet untitled project opposite ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.