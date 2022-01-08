Indian singer and composer Vishal Dadlani, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is mourning his father who died due to surgery that “went bad”.
Dadlani on January 8 posted a picture of his father on Instagram and wrote: “Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn’t have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him.”
The musician added: “He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn’t go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can’t even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It’s really not fair.”
“Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I dont know how to live in a world without him. I’m completely lost.”
Dadlani is seen as a judge on singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar Mahadevan.