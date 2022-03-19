Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza, who is a judge on ‘DID L’il Master Season 5’, went out of his way to help a contestant on the reality dance show.
He paid off a loan for the mum of eight-year-old Himanshu, who stunned everyone with his performance.
Not only his performance but the way his mother has worked hard for his upbringing made D’Souza emotional and impressed him as well. Himanshu is a Delhi-based boy who lost his father at a very young age and he has been raised by his mom.
Being a single mother of two, his mum started riding a rickshaw to feed them and to support their dreams. But she took a big loan to buy the rickshaw. She is also often trolled and harassed by people on the road for being a female rickshaw driver.
Looking at her struggle, D’Souza decided to help them by paying off her loan.
D’Souza mentioned: “I would love to help you with this EMI that you’re paying for your rickshaw. Please let me know the amount that is pending, I will pay it off.”
“I don’t want you or Himanshu to stress about it anymore, now that rickshaw is yours. You focus on the kids now and live a happy life after this,” he added.
The dance reality show, judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’Souza, airs on Zee TV.