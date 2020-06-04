Instagram Image Credit:

Bollywood casting director Krish Kapur has passed away following a brain hemorrhage, according to media reports.

Kapur, who had worked on films such as Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Jalebi’ and the Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat-starrer ‘Veere Ki Wedding’, passed away at the age of 28, his family confirmed with PTI.

Earlier reports stated that Kapur died in a road accident, but the story was refuted by his family.

According to reports, Kapur died on May 31 but news of his death only emerged a few days later.

“He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of brain hemorrhage,” Kapur’s maternal uncle Sunil Bhalla told PTI.