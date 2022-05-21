Filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has made Rs141.1 million (Dh6.6 million) at the Indian box office, making it actor Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opening.
The film marks the first collaboration between Bazmee, who is known for hit comedy films such as ‘Welcome’, No Entry’ and ‘Ready’, with Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared that the film marks a milestone in Aaryan’s career.
He wrote: “’BB2’ IS KARTIK AARYAN’S BIGGEST OPENER... #KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz... 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ? 14.11 cr 2020: #LoveAajKal ? 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ? 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi ? 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ? 6.80 cr.”
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has also broken the first day record of films such as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ starring Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt-led ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
“TOP 3 - *Day 1* Biz - 2022 Release… 1. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ? 14.11 cr [non-holiday] 2. #BachchhanPaandey: ? 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon] 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ? 10.50 cr [non-holiday] #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz,” Adarsh mentioned.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of ghost Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is out now in UAE cinemas.