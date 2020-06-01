The Maharashtra government has allowed films, TV shows and web platforms to shoot again

Filming in Mumabi Image Credit: Stock Connection/REX

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government permitted the resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements and web platforms with immediate effect, an official said.

The move follows several appeals from the film industry and a delegation of Bollywood bigwigs who called on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard last week.

Accordingly, along with the gradual steps initiated under #MissionBeginAgain, the state government issued a separate set of guidelines, paving the way for the film industry to keep the show going on.

For the purpose, those intending to resume shootings will be required to submit their applications to the Maharashtra Films, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon, or at the district collectorates concerned across the state, said an official.

“After scrutinising the applications, the concerned authority will give the go-ahead for the shooting proposals. They will have to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued separately for the purpose,” an official said.

The 16-page guidelines pertain to awareness among all stakeholders, managing coronavirus risks on the sets/studios and editing facilities.

This would cover all aspects of production, including casting and artist management, production offices, trailers, tents, crowd control and physical distancing, handling of equipments and operations controls.