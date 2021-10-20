Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor says she tries to focus on the positive

Shanaya Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram/Shanaya Kapoor

Being a star kid has its pros and cons, admits Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

In a conversation with ANI, Shanaya opened up about how she deals with judgement that come along with the “star kid” tag.

“Judgements are an inevitable part of the work I am pursuing, but I stay positive and focus on the people who are always cheering me on, whether it be followers on Instagram or the press/media, I focus on their love and support, then the rest just fades out for me! Focusing on the positives is the way to be,” Shanaya said.

Ahead of her acting debut, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s movie ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

Sharing how that particular stint helped her understand the industry, she said, “Being a part of ‘Gunjan Saxena’ was extremely special, and a very important journey for me to undergo before I started my career. I wanted to learn how a film is made, what the process is like, what are the aligned jobs for everyone on set, how actors prep for their roles, how background action works, there was so much I got to understand. It was a wonderful, fulfilling and enriching experience to see the entire team work towards one goal, it’s so wholesome making a film.”

According to her, working as the assistant director made her learn many important things.