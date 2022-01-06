Anushka Sharma in 'Chakda Xpress' Image Credit: instagram.com/anushkasharma/

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to make her movie comeback after three years with the film ‘Chakda Xpress’, based on the life of female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will release on streamer Netflix.

“‘Chakda Xpress’ is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport,” Sharma said.

Sharma shared that the film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Goswami’s life and women’s cricket.

“From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket — very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession,” Sharma said. “Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field.”

Sharma added that Goswami’s life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and ‘Chakda Xpress’ is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then.

“As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due,” Sharma said.

The actress added: “Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.

Jhulan Goswami Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Goswami shared that when you represent India, that’s all that is on your mind.

“Eleven women playing to place Team India’s name in history. When you pull up to the pitch to bowl, all you see is the opponent holding the cricket bat and the stumps you need to knock out,” Goswami said.

Goswami added: “Team India is not just the roaring sound of 1.3 billion voices cheering and praying. Sometimes, it is one girl from Chakda playing a game of cricket with her team shaking, screaming for, and rising together when the stumps are finally knocked out.”