Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been open about her pregnancy journey, posting multiple glowing pictures on social media along with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Despite it not being ideal for anyone to prepare for a baby amid a pandemic, she says it ended up working in her favour.

“The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret,” she told Vogue India in a new interview. “We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted.”

Sharma says the new culture of doing interviews over video calls also meant she could keep working while keeping the pregnancy on the low. She told Vogue India she had a bout of nausea while on a Zoom call during promotions for her production, ‘Bulbbul’.

“I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother, who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known,” Sharma, 32, said.

The ‘NH10’ actress and movie producer is expected to give birth in January 2021 and has already decided that her baby is not going to be paparazzi fodder.

“We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye — we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media,” she said. “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”