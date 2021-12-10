Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on Thursday in Rajasthan, will soon move in to a new plush apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where actress Anushka Sharma and former team India skipper, Virat Kohli will be their neighbours.
As Bollywood poured their best wishes in for the newlywed couple, Sharma too congratulated them and confirmed that they will indeed be living in the same building soon.
Sharma, who has worked with Kaif in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, took to her Instagram story and shared the bride’s Instagram post that shows her and her hubby.
Sharma wrote in the caption: “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding.”
She continued in the caption: “Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”
Kaushal and Kaif have rented a sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which as per sources is close to Rs17.5 million (Dh848,872) and the rent is around Rs800,000 per month.