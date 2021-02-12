Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu in the teaser for 'Dobaaraa' Image Credit: YouTube

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu are reuniting for a new age thriller titled ‘Dobaaraa’.

Kashyap took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “See what happens when you travel time across the dimensions of the universe. Filming begins soon! #Dobaaraa.”

In the teaser announcement video, Pannu and Kashyap can be seen interacting virtually with each other.

Pannu also shared the teaser video on Instagram, writing, “Some associations ask for a deserving beginning and some deserve to be seen ‘once more’ #DOBAARAA. Expectations are bound to be high because this is going to be one of its kind. Time. Space. Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon! @anuragkashyap10 time to add some lights and colour to your frame again, let’s do it #DOBAARAA.”

The upcoming film will mark the director-actress duo’s third collaboration after 2018’s hit ‘Manmarziyaan’ and biographical drama ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, which had Kashyap on board as a producer.

‘Dobaaraa’ will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal’s ATHENA and Gaurav Bose’s The Vermillion World Production.

“Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it,” Kashyap said. “This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers. After all, this is my first with Cult Movies.”

Pannu said: “This is going to be one of its kind thriller. I have been very lucky with the thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it. It’s my second collaboration with Anurag after ‘Manmarziyaan’ and Sunir after ‘Badla’ so I know there are expectations riding on this. Also, it’s the first time I am working with a superwoman like Ekta so it’s going to be a memorable experience for sure.”

Kashyap was last seen in ‘AK vs AK’, which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also starred Anil Kapoor. His last release as a director was the Netflix film ‘Choked’ (2020), starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.