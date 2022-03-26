Actor-singer Ammy Virk has started shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the lead.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Virk shared a picture of the clapboard and tagged Karan Johar, his production house Dharma Production’s official Instagram page, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri.
He also tagged film director Anand Tiwari on his story.
Virk earlier teased the project by sharing a slew of pictures with Kaushal, Johar and Tiwari on his Instagram handle.
The upcoming film that is reportedly a romantic comedy will mark Virk’s third project in Bollywood after movies ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, and ‘83’.
On the other hand, this film will reunite Kaushal and Tiwari after their 2018 rom-com drama ‘Love Per Square Foot’, which had Kaushal in the lead alongside Angira Dhar and Ratna Pathak Shah.