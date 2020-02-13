BigB shared some of his old pictures with the late actor on his Twitter account

Pran and Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the late legendary Bollywood actor Pran on his 100th birth anniversary on Thursday.

BigB shared some of his old pictures with the late actor on his Twitter account and penned a heartfelt tribute to him in an extended tweet.

Iconic screen villain Pran with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Zanjeer . Image Credit: IANS

He began the tweet by writing, "On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ..."

Veteran actor Pran with Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: IANS

"The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran," the senior actor wrote.

Bachchan further went on to explain the irony that as an actor Pran portrayed roles that are in contrast to his personality traits.

"And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen - the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess! This is a distinction beyond par !" read Bachchan's extended tweet.

Pran with Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: IANS

Legendary actor Pran is known for his critically acclaimed portrayal of negative characters on screen. He has worked with Bachchan in classics like 'Don', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', and 'Zanjeer'.