Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday dedicated a social media post to his son Abhishek Bachchan and opened up about their bond.
The ‘Pink’ actor took to Instagram and shared a candid picture with Abhishek.
He captioned the post: “When your Son starts wearing your shoes .. and tells you which path to take .. he is no longer your Son .. he becomes your friend .. All the best buddy .. remember .. WHTCTW.”
Amitabh’s messaged pointed towards how the two actors are gearing up for a box office clash. Their films are slated for a release on the same weekend of April — Amitabh’s ‘Chehre’ and Abhishek’s ‘The Big Bull’.
Abhishek was last seen in ‘Ludo’, where he played the role of a retired goon. Along with the biographical movie ‘The Big Bull’, he also has crime thriller ‘Bob Biswas’ in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Amitabh’s impressive line-up of upcoming movies includes projects like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Jhund’ and ‘Mayday’.