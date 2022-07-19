Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Bollywood film ‘Shamshera’. Kapoor was interacting with the media along with the cast of 'Shamshera', including Vani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and director Karan Malhotra.
During the promotion of his film Delhi, Kapoor talked about the song 'Kesariya' from his movie 'Brahmastra' getting trolled. He also opened up about rumours that he might be having twins with his wife Alia Bhatt.
The song 'Kesariya' created a lot of controversy due to its lyrics and use of English words like 'love storiyan'. 'Kesariya' is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Many netizens compared the sudden use of English words in the song to biting into an 'elaichi' while having a tasty 'biryani'.
"I just love the track. We as filmmakers and artistes create something and it is up to the audience to receive it the way do. And in today's time, all this trolling and memes are part of life and as long as people enjoy Pritam's music and Arijit Singh's singing, all is fine," actor said.
On rumours of having twins, he replied: "Don't create a controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie." During a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir had shared two truths and a lie: "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.
Alia Bhat and Kapoor were in the news again, months after thier ‘no-so-quiet’ intimate wedding in April this year. This time around, they hadmore good news: They were expecting a baby! The couple made the announcement via social media, for which they posted a photo from the doctor’s office, looking on at a sonogram. Bhatt captioned the image: “Our baby ….. coming soon.”