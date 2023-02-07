Ahead of his North America tour, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is facing the heat over a promotional video in which he is shown walking over the map of India.
The actor had uploaded the now-controversial video on his social media handles on Sunday. Kumar’s post didn’t cut ice with netizens who labelled it as "disrespect to the India map".
The video also features actresses Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa. However, they weren’t seen walking over the India map.
The video was made to promote the North America Tour of the stars in March this year. Sharing the video, Kumar had tweeted, “The entertainers are all set to bring 100 per cent ‘shuddh desi’ entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March!”
Some even questioned Kumar’s loyalties by pointing to his Canadian citizenship.
The actor had earlier said he’d relinquish his Canadian citizenship and apply for an Indian passport.