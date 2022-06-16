Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is set to hit screens on August 11.
Kumar took to Instagram where he shared the motion teaser of the film and a glimpse of a song featured in the movie.
“Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! A#RakshaBandhanAreleasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022,” was his note with the post.
‘Raksha Bandhan’ is a comedy drama, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the bond between brother-sister.
This will be the second time Kumar and Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space together after ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.
While fans are excited about the release, the date also puts the film on a box office clash with Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is also releasing the same day.
The date was earlier locked by the makers of ‘Adipurush’ but they released it to accommodate Khan’s production that has seen multiple delays.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is the official remake of ‘Forrest Gump’.
Kumar, meanwhile, has a busy few months ahead with multiple projects in the pipeline, including ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Mission Cinderella’ and ‘OMG2’.