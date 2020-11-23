Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Monday unveiled a poster from her upcoming horror-thriller ‘Durgamati The Myth’ that features the star in a ferocious look. Earlier, the movie was titled ‘Durgavati’, and the makers have changed the title of the film.
The 31-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a gripping first look of the upcoming film.
Pednekar captioned the post as, “Aa rahi hai, Durgamati. [Durgamati is coming]”
Akshay Kumar also tweeted to remind the release date of the film. He wrote, “Are you ready? Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN.”
Directed by Ashok, the movie is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.