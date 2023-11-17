Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday night hosted a private party at his residence for legendary footballer David Beckham.
Fan page dedicated to the 'Pathaan' star shared a video clip of the player's car arriving at Mannat with Beckham's staff seated in the front seat, while he sat in the back passenger's seat. The caption read, "David Beckham arrives at Mannat."
The footballer arrived in Mumbai to attend the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand. Post the match, on Wednesday actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja hosted a grand bash for Beckham where several A-listers celebs marked their presence. The stars shared their special moments with the legend and shared photos on thier social media handles.
Ambani family also hosted Bekcham at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai and gifted him a Beckham-named Mumbai Indians jersey. The jersey had the number seven that Beckham wore in his stint with iconic club Manchester United.
Beckham is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.
Beckham on the other hand is also considered one of the best footballers of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.
Khan will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', which is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2023. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.