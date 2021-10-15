The Indian entertainment industry has rejoiced over the news of theatres opening across the country, and team ‘Sooryavanshi’ — starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh — is all set to welcome audiences back.
The much-anticipated action entertainer is all set to release in the theatres in India on November 5.
Kumar confirmed the news on Twitter by sharing a video where the superstar trio could be seen relieving the cinematic experience.
“Interval hua khatam [the interval is over], now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas,” he tweeted along with the video.
Director Rohit Shetty had earlier teased that ‘Sooryavanshi’, that also stars Katrina Kaif, will release this Diwali (November 4), but the exact date wasn’t confirmed at that time.
The news comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray announced in September that all cinema halls and theatres in the state will be permitted to reopen after October 22.
The police drama’s release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.
‘Sooryavanshi’ is a continuation of the ‘Singham’ universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singam’ and ‘Singham Returns’, then expanded with ‘Simmba’, starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Kumar’s character.
In ‘Sooryavanshi’, Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a deputy superintendent of police who fights crime. Kaif will play his love interest in the film.
The movie will also feature special cameos by Devgn and Singh.