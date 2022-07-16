Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur have finally wrapped up shooting for their upcoming crime thriller film ‘Gumraah’.
Taking to Twitter, production house T-series shared some pictures from the shoot wrap celebration, to which they captioned, “A wonderful journey has arrived at its finish line! It’s a shoot wrap for #Gumraah”.
In the pictures, the lead cast of the film Kapur and Thakur can be seen posing with all the crew members.
The ‘Malang’ actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Thakur will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.
Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, ‘Gumraah’ is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film ‘Thadam’, released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.
Kapur and Thakur will be sharing screen space for the first time in the film.
Meanwhile, Kapur was recently seen in an action thriller film ‘Om: The Battle Within’ along with Sanjana Sanghi. Produced by Zee Studios, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.
Thakur on the other hand was last seen in ‘Jersey’ along with Shahid Kapoor. She will be next seen in ‘Sita Ramam’ along with Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandana. The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022.