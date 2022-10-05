The teaser of the upcoming Hindu mythological film ‘Adipurush’ has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
While some people on the Internet are trolling the film for the poor VFX, other sections are criticising the film over alleged inappropriate portrayal of deities in the film.
The director Om Raut, who has earlier made ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, seems to be upset over the trolling.
The teaser of the film was unveiled on October 2 and it was called out for its sub-par animation and graphics.
In an interview with Indian Express, Raut opened up about the reactions to his film’s teaser. He said: “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone.”
He added: “That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience.”
The film, which features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh is set to debut in theatres on January 12, 2023, in several languages.