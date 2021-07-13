Veteran Bollywood star was last seen in the Netflix series, ‘A Suitable Boy’

Tabu Image Credit: IANS

Critically acclaimed Bollywood actress Tabu has marked 30 years in Indian cinema, having made her debut in 1991 in the Telugu-language film ‘Coolie No 1’, opposite superstar Venkatesh Daggubati.

The 49-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane in an Instagram post, paying tribute to her first director and those who have helped her on the journey in showbiz.

Venkatesh and Tabu in 'Coolie No. 1' Image Credit: IMDb

“Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it’s 30 years since my first film Coolie No.1 released. It’s a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude,” posted Tabu.

“To thank Rama Naidu sir, Suresh Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release, for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..and for whom,I will always be Paapa.(baby in Telugu,” Tabu further added.

The actress wasn’t done thanking everyone just yet. “My guru K.Raghavendra Rao for presenting me like a dream on screen, who taught me all that I needed to learn about humility, beauty, the value of being on time and of never forgetting to enjoy life.Thank you Gurugaru.I owe you much. Thank you to everyone who walked with me during this journey,” she added.

Dev Anand and Tabu in Hum Naujawan Image Credit: IMDb

Even though ‘Coolie No 1’ was her first film as a lead star, Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, actually made her film debut as a child star in the 1985 film ‘Hum Naujawan’, where she played veteran Bollywood actor Dev Anand’s daughter.

Three years later, she went on to earn the Filmfare for Best Female Debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Vijaypath’, opposite Ajay Devgn, despite the Sanjay Kapoor-starrer ‘Prem’ being earlier touted to be her big Hindi film launch.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Vijaypath Image Credit: IMDb

Throughout her career, she has successfully struck a balance between independent and mainstream cinema with films ‘Maachis’, ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Virasat’, ‘Astitva’, ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Maqbool’, ‘Cheeni Kum’, ‘Haider’, ‘Drishyam’, ‘Andhadhun’, among others.

The Hyderabad-born actor, continued performing in south language films including Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam projects such as ‘Ninne Pelladata’, ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’ and ‘Pandurangadu’.

Tabu in Andhadhun Image Credit: Supplied

The actor, who has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country, has also acted in English-language movies like Mira Nair-directed ‘The Namesake’ and Ang Lee’s ‘Life of Pi’.

Tabu, who was last seen in Mira Nair’s limited series ‘A Suitable Boy’, will next feature in Anees Bazmee-directed ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

A Suitable Boy Image Credit: Netflix