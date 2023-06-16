Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, whose film 'Kennedy' recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to make an appearance on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2.
The actress was a contestant on the show's television counterpart during its 5th season from where she embarked on her Bollywood journey.
Speaking on her appearance, Sunny shared: "Coming on 'Bigg Boss OTT' will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny."
After her stint in the actress went on to feature in some memorable songs and films.
However, the guessing game continues as fans of the show speculate if she is entering as the 13th surprise contestant or will she be a co-host alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
On Thursday, Jio Cinema unveiled the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT house and it has definitely left BB watchers in awe.
This season, the 'strange house' theme takes center stage with its captivating design, featuring recycled elements that redefine innovation. Right from the entrance and the bedroom to the grand dining area, every corner tells a story of artistic sustainability.
This season of Bigg Boss OTT will feature multiple lounge zones, including a lively black love area where housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words and express their thoughts. Additionally, the garden area boasts not only a refreshing pool and a fully equipped gym but also a distinctive jail setup, adding an intriguing element to the overall experience.
'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2 will be available for streaming from June 17 on JioCinema.