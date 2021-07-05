Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly signed on for acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heera Mandi’, according to a report on Bollywood Hungama.
The actress has begun taking Indian classical dance lessons for her role.
“Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants the songs music and dances in ‘Heera Mandi’ to be unique. While it is true that he is inspired by ‘Pakeezaah’ he wants ‘Heera Mandi’ to have a completely different look, never seen before in any cinema on the kotha [courtesan] culture,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.
The web series is based on the events around a red light district in India and Bhansali is producing.
While there’s no official confirmation, it is rumoured that actresses including Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Manisha Koirala are playing significant roles in this women-centric series. Names of Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit have also been thrown around as lead players.