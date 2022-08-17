Bollywood actress Shefali Shah, who was recently seen starring in Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’, has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Shah took to her Instagram handle and posted a statement regarding the same.
She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too.”
‘Darlings’ is a black comedy-drama directed by Jasmeet K Reen. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Bhatt (in her debut production) and Gaurav Verma under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.
The film effectively highlights the abuse that so many women face in their marriages but also raises questions on what is the right way of dealing with a toxic relationships.
Shefali will next be seen in the second season of acclaimed Netflix show ‘Delhi Crime’, where she will reprise the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.
‘Delhi Crime 2’, like its predecessor, is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra.
‘Delhi Crime 2’ is set to drop on streaming platform Netflix on August 26.