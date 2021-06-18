Young Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has opened up about the moment she met her youngest half-sibling for the first time.
Talking to News18, Sara said she had gone to visit her father Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn a few months ago.
“He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness,” Sara, 25, said about seeing her baby brother.
Saif, 50, and Kareena, 40, welcomed their second child together in February but they haven’t yet revealed his name or any pictures of the little one. They also have son Taimur who was born in December 2016. Saif also has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.
The ‘Kedarnath’ actress mentioned how her father has had kids in many stages of his life.
“My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life — in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them,” Sara added.
On the work front, Sara will next be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.