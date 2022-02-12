Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has shared tips on how she got fit and lost 11kg in one year.
The ‘Darna Mana Hai’ has been active on Instagram, sharing her thoughts about health and motherhood. In her recent post she said she has experienced an increase in her “energy levels and agility”.
“One year ago I started to take my fitness seriously. I was 92 kgs. Today I am 81 kgs,” she wrote. “But I always say more that the weight loss I’m grateful for increase in my energy levels and agility...what has helped me?”.
Here are some of the things that Reddy did to get healthier:
“I tend to lose focus but I’m aware so I get back on track immediately,” she wrote, adding that “Intermittent fasting has helped me with my late night snacking habit.”
Apart from that, Reddy also said that she does “inner work to stay away from negative thoughts and stay mindful on being happy with my body now.”
Reddy also said to “choose a sport” and find a “partner with buddy who checks on your progress every week.”
“Thank you for being my fitness buddy this past one year. Am looking forward will full determination to continue forward and keep this going with you,” she concluded.
Reddy, 43, has two children with her husband, businessman Akshai Varde, whom she married in 2014.