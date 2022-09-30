Marking her debut as an author, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji tells it all in her candid autobiography, which is set to release next year on her birthday, March 21.
Mukerji said: “In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career.”
“I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood.”
She added: “This one’s for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special!”
The memoir is a personal, disarmingly honest account of Mukerji’s journey and will give readers a look into the Bollywood star’s life like never before.
The book will be published by Harper Collins India.
Mukerji made her acting debut in 1996 with Bengali film ‘Biyer Phool’ when she was just 16. She later appeared in Hindi film ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’ in the same year and since then she has acted in several films; ‘Ghulam’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Badal’, ‘Bichhoo’, ‘Saathiya’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ and ‘Mardani’ among several others.
She will now be seen in ‘Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway’, which revolves around a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country.