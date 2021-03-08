Rani Mukerji Image Credit: IANS

On International Women’s Day, actress Rani Mukerji has shared that women have the ability to change the game in the film industry.

“In my journey in the Hindi film industry, I have realised that the power is with the women to change the perception about how women are represented in every aspect of filmmaking. We have to support each other, root for each other and empower each other, so that the road is smoother for others who want to make a name for themselves in the male-driven industry. We have to celebrate each other and our successes collectively to ensure that we are all heard all the more,” Mukerji said.

She considers herself fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to bring fantastic characters to life.

“Like me, many actresses over generations have tried to change the conversation about how women are portrayed on screen,” she added.

Mukerji feels blessed that through her films she was given an opportunity to change the conversation of female representation in India.

The actress’ last two films were ‘Hichki’ and ‘Mardaani 2’. She says she wants to continue finding unconventional scripts like these while representing women on screen.

“I have throughout my career made conscious decisions to portray strong women characters on screen who led by example for society. I have chosen to play women characters who can command respect, because of their uninhibited life choices,” Mukerji said.