Priyanka Chopra. Image Credit: AFP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wished her friend Meghan Markle for her 40th birthday and pledged to join in on the Duchess of Sussex’s initiative to help working women.

“For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first,” the Bollywood actress⁣ wrote on Instagram. “As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world.⁣ In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages.⁣ It’s time to help women get back into the workforce.⁣”

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle. Image Credit: Supplied

⁣Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday and in a humorous video that included actress Melissa McCarthy, the mum-of-two explained her 40x40 venture.

“Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilising back into the workforce,” she said.

Chopra Jonas and Meghan have been friends for years, with the Indian actress attending the former ‘Suits’ star’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.