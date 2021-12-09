Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who’s currently busy with the shoot of ‘Citadel’, brought her pups Dino, Panda and Diana to the sets at Hyde Park, one of London’s eight Royal parks.
The actress took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures with her four-legged friends. She captioned her post, “Bring-your-pups-to-work day #citadel”.
In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in heavy woollens to battle the blistering cold of London.
‘Citadel’ is an Amazon Prime Video spy series that will also star Richard Madden and will be directed by the Russo Brothers.
On the work front, apart from ‘Citadel’, Chopra Jonas will be seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the trailer of which was revealed recently. Her other projects are ‘Text for You’, ‘Tulia’, Barry Levinson’s ‘Sheela’ and back home in the Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, an all-female road trip where she will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the film set for a 2023 release.