Actress Nimrat Kaur shared how she put on 15kg for her new film ‘Dasvi’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
During a conversation, when Sharma asked Kaur to elaborate on her weight gain process to which, Kaur replied: “I had time, I had six months in hand so I put on weight at my own pace. I ate lots and enjoyed myself.”
Kaur is seen essaying an interesting character of Bimmo, wife of Ganga Ram Chaudhary portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan.
Archana Puran Singh then asked her the reason for the weight gain to which Kaur further added: “This was a creative decision. Tushar [Jalota], who is the film’s director, wanted me to look different from all my previous characters on screen. After the film, losing weight was also a long process.”
Bachchan then reveals that he had around 6 weeks after his film ‘Bob Biswas’ to lose weight for ‘Dasvi’.