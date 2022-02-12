Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who will be seen playing a pregnant police officer in the upcoming film ‘A Thursday’, has revealed why she joined the cast of the thriller.

Dhupia, who plays the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez, said: “I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’, starring Lior Raz, and there’s a character called Tali, who’s pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well.”

“The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn’t go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before.”

Dhupia welcomed her second child with husband Angad Bedi in October 2021.

The actress added: “This is my second time and you don’t change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It’s beautiful. What you’re going through.”

“But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn’t have to work too much towards that.”

Directed by Behzad Khambata, the Disney+ Hotstar feature is produced by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.