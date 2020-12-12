Almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19, senior actor Neetu Kapoor has stated she has finally recovered and tested negative for the virus.
The health update of the ‘Amar Akbar Anthony,’ actor was given by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni through an Instagram post.
Sahni shared a picture of herself with her actor mom and expressed gratitude to everyone for their “good wishes & prayers.”
“Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54,” she wrote in the caption.
Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the week.
Kapoor had been shooting for Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo,’ in Chandigarh since the mid of November with actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.
While Dhawan had earlier in the week revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, Anil Kapoor had last week confirmed testing negative for the virus.
Advani, on the other hand, has not given any update about her health.
Meanwhile, stars such as Kriti Sanon has also revealed she tested positive for the virus this past week.