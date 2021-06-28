Bollywood actress Neena Gupta isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and did so once again when countering claims that she was trolled for wearing shorts when she met renowned Indian lyricist Gulzar.
The 62-year-old actress had visited Gulzar, 86, at his home to gift him a copy of her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, and was seen in a chic, summery coordinated outfit.
While there were some people who felt the shorts and blouse combo was too casual or too “Western” to wear to meet Gulzar, Gupta said that the positive comments outweighed the bad.
“I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It’s plain rubbish,” she told Times of India. “What’s the definition of ‘trolling’? Doesn’t it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I’ve received. Should I really even bother about just two or four people?”
Asked if she had a message for those who did troll her, she responded: “Why? Why should I give any importance to two to four people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who’ve loved me for this?”
Gupta, whose daughter is acclaimed designer Masaba Gupta, is known for her youthful and colourful dressing style. The actress last starred in the Netflix movie ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ alongside Arjun Kapoor.