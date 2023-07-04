Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, who plays a cool grandmother in the recently-released streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, has said she loves to binge on Turkish web shows and has become accustomed to a lot of things about Turkish culture.
Talking to IANS, the actress said streaming platforms has led to cross-culture evolution as she spoke about her content choice from across the globe.
“I am hooked on to Turkish web shows,” she said.
When asked which, the actress replied, “Every single one of them.”
She added, “And it’s so difficult because the show that I am watching right now drops a new episode every Friday, so I have to wait for an entire week.”
“Watching Turkish web shows has helped me learn a lot many Turkish words. I got to know about Turkish wedding ceremony and Turkish culture. The world has suddenly become so small.”