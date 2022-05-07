Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared a sneak peek of her second single titled ‘Tu Hai Mera’, which will drop on the actress’ birthday on May 15.
Dixit Nene had released her first single ‘Candle’ during the lockdown and dedicated to all those fighting on the frontline.
She took to Instagram where she shared the teaser and poster of her next single and captioned it: “Dive into the first look of #TuHaiMera with me.”
The song is her expression of love to all the fans who have supported her journey.
On the acting front, Dixit Nene was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film ‘Kalank’ directed by Abhishek Varman.
Set in pre-Independence British era, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.
She also made her streaming debut this year in Netflix series ‘The Fame Game’.