Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene’s representative has denied reports that she will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Pune for the Bharatiya Janata Party.
“This news is false and speculative,” the spokesperson said.
Dixit Nene, who entered the industry in 1984 with ‘Abodh’, has remained a pivotal part of the Indian entertainment industry and has entertained fans through roles in films such as Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Dil To Pagal Hai.
She took a break after marriage and returned to Bollywood with Aaja Nachle in 2007.
At the moment, she is busy with Kalank and Total Dhamaal.