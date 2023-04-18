Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is in India for a business trip, has been meeting several dignitaries and celebrities.
Today, Cook met the Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. The duo bonded over the popular Maharashtrian street food snack vada pav.
The actress tweeted a photo of the duo sharing smiles as they eat the snack. "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than vada pav," she captioned the post.
Cook thanked Dixit for introducing him to vada pav. "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav -- it was delicious," he wrote.
Reportedly the Apple CEO also met billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani at his residence, Antilla. Also present at the meeting were Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio; and Isha Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Retail.
Cook arrived in India to launch the company's first retail store in the country. The Apple store in BKC, or Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai was inaugurated today and will start functioning from tomorrow.
Excited about the launch, Cook tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."