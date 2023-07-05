Bollywood stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead in streaming giant Netflix India's mystery thriller original film 'Do Patti'.
Kajol expressing her excitement said, "The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe." She added that 'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. "It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders."
It also marks the producing debuts of Kriti and writer Kanika Dhillon, reports Variety. Kriti launched her own production house, "Blue Butterfly Films," in collaboration with her sister Nupur Sanon.
The Adipurush actor shared that 'Do Patti' holds a special place in her heart as it signifies her debut as a producer under her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. She expressed her love for every aspect of filmmaking and her desire to be more creatively involved in stories that touch her heart.
"I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I'm excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey."
Dhillon said that being a part of 'Do Patti' as a writer- producer has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for her and is happy to finally share this project with the world. "Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight."
The film is set in the hills of northern India. The director has not been revealed yet, reports 'Variety'.