Popular Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was the centre of attention when she flew in economy class to Indore, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
In a video posted by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress can be seen wearing a white dress and a pink shawl over her shoulders.
Another video showed her sitting as she played with a toddler sitting in front of her. The toddler and Sanon were seen holding hands and playing and Sanon blew kisses to the kid.
The actress will be seen next with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic movie. She also has ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release later this year.