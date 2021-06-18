Kangana Ranaut with director Vijay on 'Thalaivi' set. Image Credit: Twitter

Addressing him as her ‘most favourite’ director, actor Kangana Ranaut extended birthday wishes to ‘Thalaivi’ filmmaker A. L. Vijay on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ranaut posted a behind the scenes picture from her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ that features her in a deep conversation with Vijay.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my most favourite director to work with, Thalaiva of film Thalaivi. Best wishes sir, can’t wait to see the film.”

Ranaut shares a special bond with director Vijay. Back in March, the actress got emotional and broke down while talking about Vijay at the trailer launch of the film ‘Thalaivi’ in Chennai. She thanked him for encouraging her and believing in her talent as she ventured into the South Indian entertainment industry for the first time.

The Padma Shri recipient at that time said, “Never in my life have I met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent. I’m getting emotional, I’m not usually like that, but I want to say that he is one person, who has made me feel good about my talent.”

“Usually the camaraderie they show with male hero, is never shown with an actress. But as a Director, I learnt from him how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership,” she added.

In an earlier social media post, Ranaut penned a heartfelt gratitude note for her director praising him after the completion of the film.

‘Thalaivi’ marks the ‘Panga’ star’s first trilingual, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.