Indian actor Kangana Ranaut -- who is critical of Bollywood’s working culture and its alleged propensity to alienate outsiders -- met with Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to discuss issues plaguing women working in the Hindi entertainment industry.
“Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekarji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the Film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight, and guidance sir,” wrote Ranaut on her social media handles.
Ranaut was in Delhi filming ‘Tejas’, in which she plays a soldier. The actress, in her past interviews, claimed that her new project is an ode to India’s armed forces.
The actress has also been busy on social media slamming all those who spoke out against India’s spiritual leader Sadhguru. She defended him in a series of tweets.
“Idiots who got rat IQs and worms existence are targeting Sadhguru for calling feminine a dimension, not a gender... Fool, stop embarrassing yourself,” she tweeted.
Ranaut is awaiting the release of ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on the late politician Jayalalithaa. Directed by AL Vijay, ‘Thalaivi’ also features Prakash Raj, Aravind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta, and Madhoo and will release on April 22.
The ‘Queen’ star is also gearing up for the release of ‘Dhaakad’ in cinemas on October 1. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and is directed by Razi Ghai.