Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas'. Image Credit: twitter.com/RSVPMovies

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, will now be resuming the shoot for her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’.

The ‘Queen’ actor took to her Twitter handle on Friday and shared pictures of herself praying before leaving for her shoot in Jaisalmer.

Along with the pictures, she tweeted, “It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer.”

She had also recently shared her new look for ‘Tejas’, in which she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The 34-year-old star, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award for the ‘Best Actor (female)’ category, for her movies ‘Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’ feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot and had earlier stated, “Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. ‘Tejas’ is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self.”

Looking forward to the movie, she added, “I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, ‘Tejas’ is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Apart from ‘Tejas’, Ranaut will also be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, the first trailer of which was also unveiled recently. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ in the pipeline.